Rich Homie Quan Settles Assault Case For $60K With Security Guard

Rich Homie Quan still claims he is innocent but he has settled his assault case with a Miami security guard for $60,000. According to reports, Quan and his crew arrived at LIV nightclub and were denied entry because the club was at capacity. The security suggested they use the regular line for entry, which upset the rapper. Allegedly Quan even tried to name drop saying he was with Flo Rida but it still didn’t work. Allegedly Quan then punched the security guard chipping his teeth, busted his lip and injured his nose.

While he still says he is innocent, Quan has finally settled the case with the security guard our of court for $60,000. The alleged assault happened in March 2015.