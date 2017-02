TMZ reports that a producer named Chris Hill claims he made the “I Got the Keys” beat back in March 2008 for his project Gangsta Boogie Vol 2. Hill says he met Khaled at a nightclub in Atlanta in October of the same year, and gave him the CD but never heard from him again.

He’s suing Khaled, Sony Music and other producers that who made a profit off the track.

Stay tuned for updates.