Katy Perry Drops New Single With Bob Marley’s Grandson

February 10, 2017 12:13 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Katy Perry

Katy Perry is no stranger to incorporating different genres into her music.  From her song “Dark Horse” featuring Juicy J to her new single “Chained to the Rhythm” with Skip Marley.

It seems Katy’s been digging his vibe as she showed him love earlier this month posting his new single and calling him the voice of our revolution.

Check out a snippet of the single below.

 

 

 

 

 

More from Brittany Jay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

WIN A TRIP TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT™!
Latest School Closings and Delays

Listen Live