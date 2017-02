Danielle Bregol, who has gone viral after her appearance on Dr. Phil, has landed the leading role in Kodak Black’s newest video. The 13-year old’s manager says she was shooting a video for an upcoming line of merchandise when the director turned on Kodak Black’s ‘Everything 1K’. They continued shooting and sent the video to Kodak’s team who loved it and decided to release it as the official video.

Watch below.