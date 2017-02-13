Allen Maldonado Talks His STARZ Series: SURVIVOR’S REMORSE, New Short Film App & Straight Out Of Compton

February 13, 2017 6:04 PM By Jenny Boom Boom

Actor and entrepreneur Allen Maldonado sat down with Jenny Boom Boom At The 59th Annual Grammy awards.

The Young Hollywood rising star was there promoting his new and first digital app for short films called “Everybody Digital”

“You will be able to watch every independent film on your iPhone.”

Jenny asked about his start in acting and accomplishing roles in ABC sitcom BLACK-ISH and starring in Straight Outta Compton. Allen outside of acting also owns a record company and production company. Check out the dope interview below.

