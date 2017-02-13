Jay-Z Dissing Drake on ‘Shining’?

By Amanda Wicks

DJ Khaled’s new track featuring Jay-Z and Beyoncé, “Shining,” has some fans thinking Hov is is taking a subliminal shot at Drake.

Related: DJ Khaled Drops ‘Shining’ Featuring Jay Z & Beyoncé

On his verse, Jay-Z raps, “I know you ain’t out here talkin’ numbers, right / I know you ain’t out here talkin’ summers, right / I know you ain’t walkin’ ’round talkin’ down / Sayin’ boss s–t when you a runner, right?”

Although he doesn’t name drop Drake, Jay-Z’s reference to “numbers” (aka age), “summers” and talking big seems to be a response to Drake’s single “Sneakin.” Drake rapped on that track, “You ain’t own it right away, you had to wait on n—as/ Man, I’m only 29, have some patience with us/ Plus I never met nobody from my label, n—a/ I just pop up with the music then they pay a n—-.”

It’s not the first time they’ve traded subtle jabs. After Drake rapped, “I used to wanna be on Roc-a-Fella then I turned into Jay” on his single “Summer Sixteen,” Jay Z responded when he appeared on another DJ Khaled track, “I Got the Keys.”

Of course, the two have collaborated together in the past. Drake originally invited Jay-Z to feature on his track “Pop Style,” but later removed him when he included the track on his 2016 album Views.

[tweet https://twitter.com/thisisIRV/status/831004236976680960]