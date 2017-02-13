Nick Cannon Quits America’s Got Talent

Nick Cannon announced that he will no longer be working on “America’s Got Talent”. It started with an inappropriate joke on his Showtime stand up comedy special Stand Up, Don’t Shoot where he talks about how working for AGT took away his ‘real n*gga card’. Once AGT wind of this joke, they allegedly threatened his job saying he breached his contract. Nick in turn resigned saying that his soul wouldn’t allow him to work with a company who frowns on freedom of speech.

Does freedom of speech make it okay to publicly disrespect your employer?

