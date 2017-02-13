Nick Cannon Quits America’s Got Talent

February 13, 2017 1:14 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon announced that he will no longer be working on “America’s Got Talent”.  It started with an inappropriate joke on his Showtime stand up comedy special Stand Up, Don’t Shoot where he talks about how working for AGT took away his ‘real n*gga card’.  Once AGT wind of this joke, they allegedly threatened his job saying he breached his contract.  Nick in turn resigned saying that his soul wouldn’t allow him to work with a company who frowns on freedom of speech.

Does freedom of speech make it okay to publicly disrespect your employer?

Click here to read his full message.

More from Brittany Jay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

WIN A TRIP TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT™!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live