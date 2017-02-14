Actor Kel Mitchell Stages A Good Burger-Themed Photo Shoot To Announces His Wife’s Pregnancy

February 14, 2017 5:08 PM By DJ Meechie

Shoot Your Shot!

Actor/comedian Kel Mitchell decided to announce his wife’s pregnancy today on Valentine’s Day.

The actor and his wife Asia Lee put together a Good Burger-themed photo shoot and shared it on their Instagram.

The picture captioned, “We have a bun in the oven! Thank you @therealasialee for being the best wife to me the best friend to me and now the best mom to our blessed baby!! I love you so much!”

The photos were also hash tagged with “#ThankYouJesus #Blessed #SpecialDelivery #MyWifeRocks.”

 

Check out the picture below.
rs 600x600 170214074906 600 kel mitchel asia lee pregnant good burger 21417 Actor Kel Mitchell Stages A Good Burger Themed Photo Shoot To Announces His Wifes Pregnancy
