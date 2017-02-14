D.R.A.M. Finds His Puppet Twin in New ‘Cute’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

For Valentine’s Day, D.R.A.M. has found his soulmate and it just so happens to be a puppet that look just like him.

D.R.A.M. released the new video for his single “Cute,” and in it he discovers his puppet doppelgänger in a convenience store’s toy aisle. The look of sheer joy on his face when he sees his felt twin is enough to melt any heart on this love-happy day.

The two go strolling around New York, where the puppet ends up getting more play than D.R.A.M. Each lady he passes blows him a kiss, and he ends up taking one out to dinner and snuggling up to watch a movie with the other. But all’s well that ends well. Each lady turns out to have a puppet doppelgänger too, so D.R.A.M.’s puppet finds love with them while D.R.A.M. finds love with the ladies.