Future Announces Surprise New Album, Summer Tour

Future dropped two big bombshells earlier today (February 14th)– he’s got a brand new self-titled album which releases this Friday February 17th… AND he’s hitting the road this summer, headlining the Nobody Safe Tour.

Future took to Instagram to announce his new album FUTURE, revealing the cover art and release date. According to Live Nation, the music on this album “reflects this influential titan at his most raw and real.” The self-titled album and the Summer tour also feature a dope connection– every ticket purchase for the Nobody Safe Tour will include a digital copy of Future’s new album!

Here’s the official word on the Nobody Safe Tour, from Live Nation, along with the full tour itinerary… including a stop at the XFinity in Hartford on May 20th:

In addition, the multiplatinum, record-setting hip-hop innovator and prolific cultural force reveals details for his massive Summer 2017 headline tour, the Nobody Safe Tour. Future will headline amphitheaters and arenas across North America, beginning May 4 at the Fedex Forum in Memphis, TN, playing major markets everywhere, and coming to a close at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on June 30. Migos, Tory Lanez & Kodak Black are joining the tour as support with Young Thug and ASAP Ferg on selected dates. A special fan pre-sale begins at noon local time, Wednesday, February 15 – 10pm local time Thursday, February 16. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Each ticket purchase will come with a digital copy of Future’s new album FUTURE. See the full itinerary below and check local advertising for the specific support line up in each city.

TOUR DATES:

5/4: Fedex Forum – Memphis, TN

5/5: Lakewood Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA

5/6: Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square – New Orleans, LA

5/9: Mississippi Colliseum – Jackson, MS

5/11: Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA

5/12: BB&T Pavilion – Camden, NJ

5/13: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek – Raleigh, NC

5/14: PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

5/16: Budweiser Stage – Toronto, CAN

5/18: PNC Banks Center – Holmdel, NJ

5/19: Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

5/20: Xfinity Theater – Hartford, CT

5/23: Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA

5/24: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center – Darien Center, NY

5/25: KeyBank Pavilion – Pittsburgh, PA

5/27: Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

5/28: DTE Energy Music Theater – Detroit, MI

5/31: Riverbend Music Center –Cincinnati, OH

6/1: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

6/2: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

6/3: Klipsch Music Center – Indianapolis, MN

6/4: Sprint Center – Kansas City, KS

6/7: Rogers Place – Edmonton, CAN

6/9: Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena – Vancouver, CAN

6/10: White River Amphitheatre – Seattle, WA

6/11: Sunlight Amphitheatre – Ridgefield, WA

6/13: Pepsi Center – Denver, CO

6/15: Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA

6/22: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Houston, TX

6/23: Austin360 Amphitheatre – Austin, TX

6/24: Starplex Pavilion – Dallas, TX

6/28: Ak-Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ

6/29: Isleta Amphitheatre – Albuquerque, NM

6/30: T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV