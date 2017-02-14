Trending Topics W/ DJ Meechie

DJ Meechie talks Grammys for this episode of Trending Topics! If you listened to our interview with Lil Yachty you can listen and hear how mumbled he sounds due to the 35,000 pair of grills he bought strictly for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. Drake wanted no problems with Chance The Rapper after he lost to him for “Best Rap Album Of The Year.” Drake actually texted Chance congratualting him saying

More Love @champagnepapi A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

Kendrick Lamar also texted Chance The Rapper saying congrats and sided with Solange on Beyonce’s Grammy snub. Check out the Trending Topics below.