Amber Rose & Dr. Chris Talk “Love Line” Podcast, Slut Walk & Baby Bash’s Clothing Line

Jenny Boom Boom caught up with Amber Rose & Dr. Chris backstage at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. Jenny Boom Boom was interested in being involved with Amber’s annual “Slut Walk” which this year aims for more than 10,000 people in attendance. “Its free,” Amber said. “Come down we are expecting more than 10,000 people this year.” she continued.

With the history and success of Dr. Drew’s Loveline Podcast, Amber talked about the pressure of taking on the weekly podcast and making it into her own. Dr. Chris whom was a feature on Amber Rose’s show on VH1 was at the Grammys promoting his new book “Sex Outside The Lines.”

The Certified Sex Therapist also gave Jenny Boom Boom some meditation techniques. Amber Rose’s son Bash is coming out with a clothing line for kids, “Yea thats him and his dad’s thing, I should be getting something off that.” Amber laughed. Check out the dope interview below.