Be The First To Get Your Tickets To See Future

February 16, 2017 12:01 AM

Future is coming to the XFinity Theater this May… and now you can be among the FIRST to purchase your tickets to the show with the special Radio Presale!

On May 20th, The “Nobody Safe Tour” featuring Future along with Migos, A$AP Ferg, and Kodak Black will hit the XFinity Theater in Hartford.  Tickets go on sale Friday February 17th at 10am at LiveNation.com… but from 12 NOON TO 10PM TODAY (THURSDAY FEB. 16), you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

All you need to do is CLICK HERE and use the special password HONEST

Don’t miss your shot to pick up great seats to the show… the presale is only live until 10pm Thursday, so Get Your Tickets NOW!!!

*All prices applicable to additional fees

