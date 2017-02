CeeLo was being a little mysterious when he was asked by paparazzi about his now viral gold outfit he wore to the Grammy’s. CeeLo sais he “heard” about it and he saw “the trouble this guy is causing” but that it was not him. The photographer asked him how much gold he was wearing and if any of it was real and he replied, “I don’t know, I wasn’t there.” When the conversation first started he said “that was someone else altogether.”

