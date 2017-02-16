Joey Badass’ New Track ‘Victory’ Is A Part Of NBA All-Star Weekend

Joey Badass has joined the NBA and Mountain Dew’s new collaboration, The Courtside Project, as part of NBA All-Star Weekend 2017. His new track ‘Victory’ makes references to basketball players and sports in general. Joey said in a statement about the collaboration, “It’s the fusion of several different worlds — from basketball to music, style and art — that are not all separate streams anymore, they are interconnected. I always want to encourage the youth to be themselves and pursue their dreams, whether those are hoop dreams, Grammy dreams or PhD dreams.”

Listen to ‘Victory’ below and get more information on the collaboration here.