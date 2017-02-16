Take A Look At Yeezy Season 5

Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 collection was revealed at Pier 59 at an exclusive fashion show for New York Fashion Week. The show was more low-key than the others and seemed to run smoothly. The crowd was primarily friends, family and fashion buyers with Kim Kardashian front row along Kylie Jenner and Tyga. Surprisingly Kanye did not make an appearance during the show.

As for the show, Kanye had the models projected onto screens before they hit the runway. It was expected that he would debut new music but instead, he played a version of J. Holiday’s ‘Bed’ sung by The Dream. The looks were more ready to wear than previous collections. The looks included jeans, denim shirts & jackets, a bomber jacket, and sweatshirts.

