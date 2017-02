A few weeks ago, TMZ caught up with Justin Bieber to see how he feels about the Weeknd’s music. Biebs calls it wack.

This all stems from Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez is dating the Weeknd.

The Weeknd finally responded to Bieber’s antics on a featured verse on rapper Nav’s song “Some Way”. In the song he says “I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f–k and my tongue game a remedy.”

I have a feeling this is only going to get worse.