Future Talks About Moving Forward After Ciara Break Up

In a recent interview, Future opened up about some topics he doesn’t talk about often including getting “over that hump” after his breakup with Ciara. Future shared that he felt their relationship got to a point where it was “bigger” than his career so he felt he had to find a way to ‘bounce back” which Future Hendrix helped him do.

He also talked a little bit bout working with Drake and shared that part of the reason he doesn’t really open up about that time much is because “it was just a vibe” and he would also like Drake to be there when he does talk about it.

Listen to the interview and get more details here.