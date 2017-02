The Dream has a lot of writing credits including Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’ and Beyoncé’s ‘Single Ladies’ so it’s not much of a surprise that he also wrote JHoliday’s hit ‘Bed.’ During Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 show this week instead of playing his own new music, as he is known to do, a version of The Dream singing ‘Bed’ was played. The Dream singing a cover of the song has been around for a while but the version Kanye used was a little different.

Listen to it below.