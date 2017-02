The Weeknd called up some his celebrity friends for his new video ‘Reminder’. The video features cameos by Drake, Belly, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Bryson Tiller, YG, French Montana and Metro Boomin.

INSTAGRAM @MelissaLopez937 | TWITTER @MelissaLopez937 Melissa Lopez has traveled around born and raised in Washington DC, then it was off to college in Miami, a job in Wisconsin and now Hartford. Melissa officially joining the Hot Morning Cr...