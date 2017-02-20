Drake Opens Up About Why He Had To Get “Revenge” On Meek Mill

February 20, 2017 7:26 AM By Melissa Lopez

In a rare in-depth interview, Drake opened up about just about everything fans want to know. He opened up about the beef with Meek Mill and explained why he had to come for him so hard. Drake says that he felt Meek was trying to end his career by saying he has a ghost writer. He said that was the moment he felt he had to get “revenge” because ending his career is taking away from his family.

He also talks  about Kanye West’s rant about him and DJ Khaled saying he “accepts what he’s going through” but that he does not “respect it at all.” He also shared that he didn’t really understand why he won best rap song and best rap/sung performance Grammys for ‘Hotline Bling’ when it’s not a rap song.

Listen below.

