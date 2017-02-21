21 Savage Announces Spring U.S. Tour

By Hayden Wright
21 Savage will tour the United States this spring with some friends in tow: Young M.A, Tee Grizzley and Young Nudy. The tour kicks off on March 31 in Houston and ends May 7 in Miami. Along the way, 21 Savage will hit the Phoenix Lights Festival, Columbus’ #Fest, and DC’s Broc Fest. In total, the Issa Tour will make 29 stops, sponsored by Monster Energy’s Outbreak Tour.
“21 Savage personifies the Outbreak brand while bringing the intensity of Monster Energy,” Steven Ljubicic, General Manager for the Outbreak Tour, wrote in a press release. “He’s really in his moment, and we’re ecstatic to be a part of the biggest headlining tour of his career. With the addition of Young M.A, this is a golden ticket for fans across the U.S. to experience these artists who are helping shape the voice of hip-hop today.”
Pre-sale tickets are available today at 11:00 AM local EST for Citi Cardmembers. Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Spotify pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10:00 AM local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10:00 AM local time.
