Be The First To Get Your Tickets To See 21 Savage

February 21, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: 21 Savage

21 Savage is coming to the Dome at Oakdale Theater this April… and now you can be among the FIRST to purchase your tickets to the show with the special Radio Presale!

On Friday April 28th, The “Issa Tour” featuring 21 Savage with Young M.A. and Young Nudy will hit the Dome at Oakdale Theater in Wallingford.  Tickets go on sale Friday February 24th at 10am at LiveNation.com… but from 10AM WEDNESDAY FEB. 22 TO 10PM THURSDAY FEB. 23, you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

All you need to do is CLICK HERE and use the special password OCEAN

Don’t miss your shot to pick up great seats to the show… the presale is only live until 10pm Thursday, so Get Your Tickets NOW!!!

*All prices applicable to additional fees

