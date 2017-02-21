Big Sean Confirms Deranged Fan Took a Swing at Him

He hopes the man is “getting the proper treatment he needs.” February 21, 2017 9:01 AM
By Annie Reuter

Big Sean is speaking out after recent reports claim he was “smacked” by a fan at a meet-and-greet and autograph signing of his new album I Decided. The rapper was in Queens, New York on Friday (Feb. 17) when a man allegedly attempted to punch him.

A video posted to Twitter shows this man being arrested. Big Sean says the man tried to hit him off guard. He added that the assailant had been released from a mental hospital and was off his medication. Big Sean says he hopes the man is “getting the proper treatment he needs.”

In an interview on the day his album was released, Big Sean admits that he still feels like the underdog.

“I still feel like I represent for the underdogs,” he tells Radio.com. “I know what it feels like to know your full potential, but it’s not being executed [properly], I know what it’s like to have people not give you the recognition that you think you deserve. I know what it’s like to have the odds against you and have people have a pre-determined idea of you, and you have to break through that.”

