Birdman Hints at ‘Tha Carter V’ Release Date

By Amanda Wicks

Birdman echoed a promise he made in January about Lil Wayne’s long-delayed album Tha Carter V: It’s coming in 2017.

Billboard caught up Birdman during the NBC All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he and Mannie Fresh (aka the Big Tymers) hosted a party at the Bud Light Crew HQ. Although he remained tight-lipped about when exactly fans could expect Lil Wayne’s highly anticipated album, he did share that it was coming soon. “You will get it this year,” Birdman said about Tha Carter V. “Me and Wayne will be aight. Imma make that work. That’s my son and I love him, and we’ll make it happen.”

Besides working on dropping the highly anticipated project, Birdman also said there might be a Young Money reunion tour in the works. “Really, Nicki [Minaj] been trying to do it, we all want to do it but we’ll see how it turn out around the summertime,” he said. “It’s something we’re all discussing.” Minaj was recently spotted in the studio with Drake and Lil Wayne. If they’re not only collaborating together but planning a major tour then 2017 is going to even more fire than fans expected.