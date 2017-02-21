Lauryn Hill Is Officially a Grandmother

February 21, 2017 1:19 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Lauryn Hill

Rohan Marley took to Instagram to announce the birth of his and Lauryn Hill’s first grand child Zephania Nesta Marley.  Zephania is the first son to their first son, the inspiration to a classic on her debut album, Zion.

