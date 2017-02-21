Lauryn Hill Is Officially a Grandmother

Rohan Marley took to Instagram to announce the birth of his and Lauryn Hill’s first grand child Zephania Nesta Marley. Zephania is the first son to their first son, the inspiration to a classic on her debut album, Zion.
JAH RASTAFARI MORNING " In that day it shall be said to Jerusalem, Fear thou not: and to Zion, Let not thine hands be slack. The Lord thy God in the midst of thee is mighty; he will save, he will rejoice over thee with joy; he will rest in his love, he will joy over thee with singing. " ZEPHANIAH " " Unto Us a Child is Born " #LIONORDER 👑 @ziontrainmarley #FatherTime 🙏