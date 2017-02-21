Nick Cannon Sued For Stealing Talent Search App Idea

He just walked away from America’s Got Talent and now Nick Cannon is being sued for stealing a talent search app idea.  In 2016, Nick Cannon launched a talent discovery app that lets comedians, singers, rappers and models audition for Nick without having to have an in-person audition.

Enrico Taylor launched I Discover Talent in 2015 with the similar intentions, letting artists freely post cover tunes and original artistic videos with a chance to be seen by industry professionals’ and be signed.  Taylor also claims that he took the idea to Nick Cannon, who he never heard back from only to find out her released his own app.
Taylor is now suing Nick Cannon for $1.75 million for not just stealing the idea but executing it so bad that his own app couldn’t do well.
