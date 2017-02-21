Win Tickets To See Comedian Adele Givens Live

Comedian Adele Givens is coming to Foxwoods this February, and we want to send you to see the show.

On February 24th, Adele Givens will appear live at the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Adele Givens has done it all! Adele was crowned winner of the Crown Royal Comedy competition in the city of Chicago on February 3rd 1990. Since that day Adele has realized that she was destined to become comedic royalty. Since then Adele has the rare ability to make you laugh, think, cry, and cringe all at the same time!! Her famous catch line “I am SUCH a #$%@#% Lady” has gone viral. Her work is popular and she can be heard on songs by Big Sean, Lil Kim, The Brat! Her bold and on point insights continue to delight and amaze her fans and peers alike. Popularity was swift with Adele winning many other competitions and securing the respect of comedy lovers everywhere. Almost immediately fans proclaimed Adele Givens the Queen of Comedy. The title is well deserved with such credits as Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam, The All Stars of Def Comedy Jam. Showtime at the Apollo. The Oprah Winfrey show. HBO Comedy half-hour, Comedy Central Presents, Queen Adele has certainly reigned supreme.

Tickets are on sale now at Foxwoods.com, but all this week you can win tickets with DJ Bigg Man!

Listen for your chance to call-in each day this week with DJ Bigg Man. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!