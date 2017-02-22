Be The First To Get Your Tickets To See Gucci Mane

February 22, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane is coming to the Dome at Oakdale Theater this April… and now you can be among the FIRST to purchase your tickets to the show with the special Radio Presale!

On Thursday April 6th, Gucci Mane will hit the Dome at Oakdale Theater in Wallingford on the “TrapGod Tour.”  Tickets go on sale Friday February 24th at 10am at LiveNation.com… but from 10AM TO 10PM ON THURSDAY FEB. 23, you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

All you need to do is CLICK HERE and use the special password MANE

Don’t miss your shot to pick up great seats to the show… the presale is only live until 10pm Thursday, so Get Your Tickets NOW!!!

*All prices applicable to additional fees

