Calvin Harris Has New Music With Frank Ocean & Migos On The Way

February 22, 2017 9:16 AM By Melissa Lopez

Calvin Harris has teamed up with Frank Ocean and Migos for a new song ‘Slide.’When the snap of Harris driving while playing the song first appeared, only Frank Ocean was named on the song. Harris has shared another snippet of the track revealing that Migos are also on the new track. While he continues to tease the new song on SnapChat he has not given any information about ab official release date. He hs also tweeted about the song simply posting “CALVIN HARRIS // FRANK OCEAN // MIGOS”.

The new snippet includes part of Offset’s verse and

