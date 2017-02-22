Chris Brown Announces Party Tour & Addresses Soulja Boy Fight

Chris Brown went on Instagram to address some of the recent headlines that involve him. Chris started the video by announcing his Party Tour that will include 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genisis and Kap G. He then goes on to tell fans not to listen to the “bull****” and seemed unbothered as he said he didn’t know what “them people on the other side” are talking about. Suggesting he was talking about the reports that Karruche Tran got a restraining order against him. In the papers filed, she says he threatened her life and even punched her in the stomach a few years ago.

He went on to explain why he backed out of the fight with Soulja Boy. He started by saying it was “immature” but also that the “wrong people got in the way” because everyone wanted their “piece of the pie.”

Watch the clip below plus check out The Party Tour dates.

