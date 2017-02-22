Future Announced ‘HNDRXX’ Album Coming Out This Friday

Future just released his self-titled album last week and he is already dropping another on this Friday. Future announced that he will be dropping his next album ‘HNDRXX’ on Friday February 24, it is already available for presale. Future tweeted “If U purchased
#FUTURE u will understand #HNDRXX”. Future also shared the artwork of the album at tagged Rihanna and The Weeknd in it which could mean that the two are featured on the album.
Check out his posts about the album below and get more details here.
who told u,you couldn't b exactly who u wanted to be? They lied,they wasn't bold they didn't have the ambition they didn't have the courage they was mislead they didn't believe in they self when no one else would they cared about what other people thought of them they gave up not knowing god wouldn't give u more than u could handle they didn't sew seeds they didn't have the passion they didn't have the drive they didn't tell u all of there flaws because they was scared of not being accepted by there peers they said I can't I tried I need help but not me #HNDRXX