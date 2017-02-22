Future Announced ‘HNDRXX’ Album Coming Out This Friday

Future just released his self-titled album last week and he is already dropping another on this Friday. Future announced that he will be dropping his next album ‘HNDRXX’ on Friday February 24, it is already available for presale. Future tweeted “If U purchased # FUTURE u will understand #HNDRXX”. Future also shared the artwork of the album at tagged Rihanna and The Weeknd in it which could mean that the two are featured on the album.

Check out his posts about the album below and get more details here.