Future Announced ‘HNDRXX’ Album Coming Out This Friday

February 22, 2017 8:37 AM By Melissa Lopez

Future just released his self-titled album last week and he is already dropping another on this Friday. Future announced that he will be dropping his next album ‘HNDRXX’ on Friday February 24, it is already available for presale. Future tweeted “If U purchased #FUTURE u will understand #HNDRXX”. Future also shared the artwork of the album at tagged Rihanna and The Weeknd in it which could mean that the two are featured on the album.

Check out his posts about the album below

The album I always wanted to make, timing is everything & with that being said #HNDRXX link in my bio

A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on

 

 

