Jamie Foxx posted, and since deleted, a video of his reaction to being called the n-word at a restaurant in Croatia. Foxx, who is in Croatia filming his next movie, was at a restaurant when two men came to his table and used the term “crncuga” which is the n-word. The two men are seen in the video being escorted out of the restaurant and were ultimately charged with disorderly conduct.

