Sean Kingston Got Jumped By Migos In Vegas

February 22, 2017 7:19 AM By Melissa Lopez

According to reports Sean Kingston got beaten pretty badly by the Migos in Vegas. Reports say that fight happened yesterday afternoon at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Vegas. The Migos and Sean Kingston somehow got into an argument about Soulja Boy. Things escalated to a fight that reports say ended with Sean getting beaten pretty badly. One of the guys in Sean’s crew pulled out a gun and shot once, no one was hit but he was detained by police after the fight.

By the time police got there Sean and Migos left the scene. Later Sean Kingston was pulled over for a traffic stop and while he would give up any names he was “semi-cooperative.” Migos are not wanted by police as of now but they are interested in talking to them.

Details here.

More from Melissa Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

WIN A TRIP TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT™!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live