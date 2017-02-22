Sean Kingston Got Jumped By Migos In Vegas

According to reports Sean Kingston got beaten pretty badly by the Migos in Vegas. Reports say that fight happened yesterday afternoon at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Vegas. The Migos and Sean Kingston somehow got into an argument about Soulja Boy. Things escalated to a fight that reports say ended with Sean getting beaten pretty badly. One of the guys in Sean’s crew pulled out a gun and shot once, no one was hit but he was detained by police after the fight.

By the time police got there Sean and Migos left the scene. Later Sean Kingston was pulled over for a traffic stop and while he would give up any names he was “semi-cooperative.” Migos are not wanted by police as of now but they are interested in talking to them.

