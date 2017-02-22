Sean Kingston Handcuffed after Migos Scuffle

By Hayden Wright

The details of a dust-up between Sean Kingston and members of Migos are murky, but TMZ obtained video of Kingston being handcuffed following Tuesday night’s altercation. Original reports suggested that the three members of Migos beat Kingston up over an argument about Soulja Boy. TMZ cites law enforcement sources who say the Migos guys kicked Kingston and stomped on his head.

Whatever happened, it appears that Kingston was questioned but not arrested after the spat.

See footage from after the incident on TMZ.