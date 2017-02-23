2 Chainz’s Restaurant Failed It’s First Health Inspection

2 Chainz opened Escobar Restaurant and Tapas in Atlanta in December 2016. On February 17 the restaurant was inspected by The Georgia Department of Public Health and scored a 59 out of 100 and received a grade of “U”. The reports said that they found something mold like in the ice machine, bathrooms not properly stocked with soap, expired milk on the shelves, raw food stored improperly and food not being cooked at proper temperatures.

The restaurant will be reinspected on March 3, giving them some time to get everything up to code. Details here.