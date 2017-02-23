Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom & J Rick

Dirt Report!

Jenny Boom Boom is back off vacation and ready to spill the dirt. Kanye West has just launched at new brand inspired by his mother called “Donda.” This is a new cosmetic line that will consist of makeup, lotions, perfumes & more. Will this be good for the family? Kylie Jenner we know has A very successful cosmetics line so now she has a new rival, Mr West.

Fabolous just dropped $40K to fix his teeth. The Brooklyn rapper purchased a set of 10 new veneers on his top grill right before hosting New York Fashion Week. Each veneer was 4k.

Nick Cannon is a dad again! The actor welcomed a baby boy by his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. Nick named his son Golden “Sagon” Cannon. Check out the Dirt Report!