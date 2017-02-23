Jay-Z Will Become The First Rapper Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

February 23, 2017 9:43 AM By Melissa Lopez

Jay-Z will become the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June. Jay-Z shared his excitement saying, “This is a win for us. I remember when rap was said to be a fad. We are now alongside some of the greatest writers in history.”

Other inductees this year include Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Berry Gordy, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Hall of Fame co-chair Lisa Moran admitted that they had talked about Jay-Z last year but he said that their “board and community wasn’t ready,” but that this year they felt that “they had been educated enough.”

Details here.

More from Melissa Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

WIN A TRIP TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT™!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live