Jay-Z Will Become The First Rapper Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Jay-Z will become the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June. Jay-Z shared his excitement saying, “This is a win for us. I remember when rap was said to be a fad. We are now alongside some of the greatest writers in history.”

Other inductees this year include Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Berry Gordy, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Hall of Fame co-chair Lisa Moran admitted that they had talked about Jay-Z last year but he said that their “board and community wasn’t ready,” but that this year they felt that “they had been educated enough.”

