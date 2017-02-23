Life Size Kanye West Statue Emerges In L.A.

February 23, 2017 7:24 AM By Melissa Lopez

A life-sized, gold statue of Kanye West has been put up in LA by street artist Plastic Jesus. The artist who is from the UK but is based in LA named the statue ‘False Idol.’ The artist says that he was inspired by the way “we’ve built somebody up into an idol, almost a god-like character” but then when they do not live up to certain expectations “we then crucify them in the media.”

The statue is a part of a special art exhibit called Anesthesia: The Art of Oblivion. Check what else the artist had to say about the statue plus more on the exhibit here.

More from Melissa Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

WIN A TRIP TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT™!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live