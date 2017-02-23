Life Size Kanye West Statue Emerges In L.A.

A life-sized, gold statue of Kanye West has been put up in LA by street artist Plastic Jesus. The artist who is from the UK but is based in LA named the statue ‘False Idol.’ The artist says that he was inspired by the way “we’ve built somebody up into an idol, almost a god-like character” but then when they do not live up to certain expectations “we then crucify them in the media.”

The statue is a part of a special art exhibit called Anesthesia: The Art of Oblivion. Check what else the artist had to say about the statue plus more on the exhibit here.