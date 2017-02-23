Mariah Carey Talks Her Wardrobe, New Music, and That Burning Wedding Dress

Mariah Carey has had a busy 2017 so far, with her reality series Mariah’s World on E! and a huge new song “I Don’t” featuring YG. She took a few minutes out of her busy schedule to discuss her wild fashion sense, her new music projects, what she wears to dress down, and the whole story behind the wedding dress she burns in her latest video.

One thing is obvious when you watch Mariah’s World– or see her work out at the gym– Mariah is serious about her style. Who but Mariah would exercise in heels and fishnets?? She has to do something with all her shoes, after all… she has multiple closets full of them! “I have more than one shoe closet,” she laughed. “One of them is not together. I’ll sit there and go ‘Where’s my shoes?’ And they’re in New York.”

Even when she dressed down, Mariah still brings the sexy. “I do wear lingerie [at home] but sometimes I put pajama pants underneath it, if it’s silky and satiny,” she said.

The video for “I Don’t” also featured something from Mariah’s personal wardrobe… her wedding dress. But don’t get it twisted, this wasn’t her super-expensive main dress from her big day. “It was mine, and I burnt it to the ground. It really was [cathartic],” she recalled. “But it’s not the really, really expensive one, I just couldn’t burn that!”

Singles are in right now, and Mariah is embracing the format, starting with “I Don’t.” It lets her focus on her favorite part of the music business. “I love making music, I love being in the studio and working on new tracks… it’s my favorite thing to do,” she said. “It’s easy for me, and it’s also what I like to do. I can do it quickly, and do the video the next day.”

What’s up next for the pop diva? She’s not quite ready to announce that, but she’s happy to tease. “I have something else that I’m loving, but I can’t talk about it because nobody knows about it yet.”

It definitely seems like Mariah will continue focusing on singles right now, although she’s already thinking about ways to connect them together as an album down the road. “I may end up doing it like that if they all work together,” she said, before adding that she might record some all new songs to connect the singles together. “Or I’ll add some new songs to what would be the album.”

Listen to the full interview now: