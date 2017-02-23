Migos and 2 Chainz Make it Rain on Past Presidents in ‘Deadz’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Migos blend past and present in their new video for “Deadz” featuring 2 Chainz. They bury the past under stacks of cash and proclaim their rightful place in the present throughout the artistically constructed video.

Although shot in the present, the video harkens back to the Civil War and the lingering history surrounding Atlanta. An orchestra plays outside in a town square while the smoky remnants of an explosion blow past. It feels as if a canon has just been fired rather than some more modern weapon.

Elsewhere in the video, the trio brings a literal meaning to “dead presidents” when they rap in a room displaying the bodies of Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson (among others) laying in coffins. Armed with stacks of cash, Migos make it rain over their bodies in a societal role reversal that took more than a century to accomplish.

“Deadz” appears on Migos’ most recent album C U L T U R E. Watch the explicit video on Radio.com.