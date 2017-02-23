Sean Kingston Denies Being Jumped By Migos

Sean Kingston is denying that he was jumped by Migos or anyone for that matter. Kingston posted a video on Instagram singing “You can’t keep a good man down” and then asking “Does it look like I got jumped?”

The alleged fight happened in Vegas which ended with one of Sean’s friends getting arrested for firing a fun in the expo center. Sean was also seen being arrested, but let go, a short time later after a traffic stop. The singer did not name the Migos during questioning and it looks like he won’t be filing a police report since he is denying getting jumped.

