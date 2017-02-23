Sean Kingston Denies Being Jumped By Migos

February 23, 2017 8:43 AM By Melissa Lopez

Sean Kingston is denying that he was jumped by Migos or anyone for that matter. Kingston posted a video on Instagram singing “You can’t keep a good man down” and then asking “Does it look like I got jumped?”

The alleged fight happened in Vegas which ended with one of Sean’s friends getting arrested for firing a fun in the expo center. Sean was also seen being arrested, but let go, a short time later after a traffic stop. The singer did not name the Migos during questioning and it looks like he won’t be filing a police report since he is denying getting jumped.

Watch below.

 

More from Melissa Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

WIN A TRIP TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT™!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live