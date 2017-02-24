Chief Keef Took a Tumble Onstage

By Hayden Wright

Chief Keef is currently touring to promote his Two Zero One Seven mixtape, but things took a turn when he performed in Detroit last night. During his set, the rapper lost his balance and fell off the stage. In the video, Keef tries to steady himself and ends up turning in circles as he falls into the crowd…it was a near-save.

Despite the minor embarrassment and (potential) bruising, Keef maintained a sunny outlook when he shared the video to Instagram. In the caption, the rapper wrote “Funniest sh– in Years.”

The year two one zero seven got off to a rocky start for Chief Keef: Last month, he was reportedly arrested and charged with assault and robbery for an attack on former producer Ramsay the Great.

Watch Keef’s video here: