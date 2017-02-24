Lupe Fiasco Returns to Perform ‘Jump’ on ‘The Late Show’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Last December, Lupe Fiasco tweeted that he wasn’t going to make any more music or release any more records. Either he was baiting fans or he was stuck in a rut and momentarily blinded. Fortunately, he changed his mind and n February 9 he dropped his new album DROGAS Light.

Whether he’ll follow-up with any more records is unknown, but last night (Feb. 23) Fiasco plugged DROGAS Light with a striking performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The rapper played the song “Jump” featuring Gizzle and proved why it would be a shame if he retired. Dressed in a fur coat, Fiasco half-jogged across the set spitting powerful rhymes while lights resembling those in a freeway tunnel zoomed by on a pair of screens. Gizzle joined him partway through and live musicians enhanced the excitement level of the production.

Check it out below: