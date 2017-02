Sean Kingston first denied that he was jumped by Migos, now he’s opening up and telling his side of the story. Kingston says that Migos called him and asked him to come downstairs to “talk like men” but when he got down there they jumped him. He says there were 9 guys who attacked him as soon as he got outside. He says he doesn’t really know why they jumped him and says his friend fired the gun just to get the guys off of Kingston.

Watch below.