Trey Songz Shares ‘Tremaine the Playboy’ Episode 2

By Amanda Wicks

Trey Songz is taking a page out of The Bachelor‘s playbook in his quest for love. Ahead of his forthcoming album, Tremaine the Album, the singer has been starring in a web series called “Tremaine the Playboy.” Each episode follows his attempt to find a special lady while doubling as a music video.

Trey shared the series’ second episode yesterday (February 23rd). While entertaining the women over dinner, Trey grows weary of his circumstances. Having so many women vying for his attention just reiterates the kind of life he wants to leave in the past.

He retreats to his bathroom and later his bedroom where he and many women get cozy even while he bemoans his lifestyle in the accompanying song. “Don’t know why I’m still/ Still kissing girls that I don’t love/ Still stumbling out of these clubs,” he sings in the first verse.

After he wakes up from his “love fest,” Trey finds a polaroid of a young woman in his nightstand. He flashes back to the moment they took the photo together, and it seems like she could very well be the one who got away.

New episodes are available at Tremaine the Playboy’s website every Thursday at 9pm EST.