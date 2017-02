So on this sunny Saturday the inevitable just happened! Remy Ma just launched a 7-minute onslaught towards Nicki Minaj.

Entitled “Shether” a play off of Nas’s classic Ether diss towards Jay Z, Remy deemed it necessary to go after the Barbie days after Gucci Mane released his “Make Love” record featuring Nicki.

Many felt that Nicki threw subliminal shots at Remy. No confirmation, but that was enough for Remy Ma to go right in!

Check out the official diss track below and let us know your thoughts!