Game Rips Meek Mill For Not Supporting Nicki Minaj

The Game has jumped into the Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj battle defending Nicki and slamming Meek Mill for not doing the same. Game went on a pretty long rant against Meek Mill after he liked an animated post that showed Remy Ma attacking Nicki Minaj. The Game said called Meek “ungrateful” and a “bum” for not supporting Nicki after she supported him through the Drake beef. He also accuses Meek of having something to with Nicki’s house getting robbed and that Nicki is the only reason he “lasted” as long as he has.

He ends the rant saying “the day is coming where I throw yo lil punk a** over 6 cars !!!” and asking what kind of man would “wanna see the girl that gave him everything he got hurt.. bird ass bum”.

Yikes!