Lil Kim and Remy Ma Collab Might Be On the Way

Lil Kim, Remy Ma and Cardi B were all present to perform at the Reading, PA stop of the Lox’s Filthy America…It’s Beautiful tour. During her set, she announced that Kim x Remy collab is coming soon. Although they both mutually dislike Nicki Minaj, AND let’s never forget about Kim’s diss record to Nicki, it doesn’t sound like it’s going to be a diss record. She said it’s going to be like another Ladies Night. I’m here for this unity. It would be dope if they could all be cool enough to Nicki on the song, but it looks like that would never happen.

#lilkim says there might be a #remyma collab in the future A post shared by VladTV (@vladtv) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:57pm PST

source: vladtv