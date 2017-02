Migos co-starred in Niykee Heaton’s ‘Bad Intentions’ video and are now being accused of not returning $20,000 worth of stuff from the wardrobe. According to the stylist from the video shoot, Migos never returned 3 shirts worth $18,138 and 2 pairs of sunglasses worth $700. The stylist Marcus Lucas, says he has made several efforts to get the stuff back from them but has not been successful.

Clark is suing for $1 million to cover the cost of the stuff plus damages. Details here.